Srirangam AWPS arrests two in gang rape case

Srirangam All Women Police have arrested two persons in connection with gang rape of a 28-year-old destitute and mentally ill woman here recently.

Acting on the complaint of the victim, who was rescued from a public place where she was found and subsequently sent to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital, the Srirangam All Women Police booked a case under IPC Section 376 (D) (gang rape).

They were on the look out for four unidentified persons initially named as accused.

Sources said during the course of investigation, police on Monday arrested Mustafa, 41, and Siva, 23, on the charge of committing the crime.

A hunt was on to nab two more accused, the sources added.

Further investigation was on in the case.

The mentally ill woman was allegedly taken by a person on a two-wheeler a few days ago and the crime committed against her by a gang of four persons, said the sources.