Srirangam AWPS arrests two in gang rape case

Srirangam All Women Police have arrested two persons in connection with gang rape of a 28-year-old destitute and mentally ill woman here recently.
Acting on the complaint of the victim, who was rescued from a public place where she was found and subsequently sent to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital, the Srirangam All Women Police booked a case under IPC Section 376 (D) (gang rape).
They were on the look out for four unidentified persons initially named as accused.
Sources said during the course of investigation, police on Monday arrested Mustafa, 41, and Siva, 23, on the charge of committing the crime.
A hunt was on to nab two more accused, the sources added.
Further investigation was on in the case.
The mentally ill woman was allegedly taken by a person on a two-wheeler a few days ago and the crime committed against her by a gang of four persons, said the sources.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath