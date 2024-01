January 30, 2024 05:40 pm | Updated 05:40 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The 12th Pontiff of Srirangam Srimad Andavan Ashramam Sri Varaha Mahadesikan will camp in Srimad Andavan Arts and Science College at Thiruvanaikovil here from January 31 to February 2. Devotees may seek his blessings in the above mentioned dates, a press release from the Srimad Andavan Arts and Science College said.

