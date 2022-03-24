‘Sri Lankan Tamils arriving in India should be treated as refugees’

.

The Tamizh Desiya Peravai (TDP) has demanded that the Sri Lankan Tamil families fleeing the island in view of the economic crisis in that country should be treated as refugees and not as illegal migrants.

In an appeal to the people of Tamil Nadu, the TDP president, P. Maniarasan has pointed out that the Sri Lankan Tamil families were arriving in Tamil Nadu to escape starvation.

People of Tamil Nadu should press the Indian Government to get back Katchatheevu that was given to Sri Lanka in the past and also to ensure that the East and North Tamil Province inSri Lanka be united again.

While expressing displeasure over the financial assistance extended by India to the debt ridden Sri Lankan government, the TDP president suggested that the Indian Government should utilise the current situation cleverly to free the island nation from the clutches of the Chinese Government and also reassure a prosperous life for Sri Lankan Tamils in their homeland.