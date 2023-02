Sri Lankan Tamil arrested for illegal entry

February 05, 2023 11:13 pm | Updated 11:13 pm IST - NAGAPATTINAM

A Sri Lankan Tamil identified by police as Mohanarasa, 43, of Jaffna, was arrested for illegally landing on the shores in Vettaikaraniruppu limits near Vedaranyam in Nagapattinam district on Saturday. A fisherman by vocation, he had tried to enter illegally due to the troubled economic situation in Sri Lanka, police sources said. The local police entrusted him to the Keezhaiyur Marine Police. ADVERTISEMENT

