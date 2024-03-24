ADVERTISEMENT

Sri Lankan Refugee ends life in Manapparai

March 24, 2024 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A 45-year-old person residing in the Sri Lankan Refugee Rehabilitation Centre in Thirumayam ended his life in a municipal complex in Manapparai on Saturday.

Antony Fernando, 45, from Thekkattur in Thirumayam Refugee Rehabilitation Centre, came to Manapparai two days ago. On Saturday, he ended his life in the municipal complex on Kovilpatti Road.

The police said the reasons for his extreme step were not known. CCTV footage from nearby shops would be analysed and a detailed investigation would be conducted, the police added.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)

