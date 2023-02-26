ADVERTISEMENT

Sri Lankan Navy attack fishermen from Mayiladuthurai, Karaikal

February 26, 2023 11:57 pm | Updated 11:57 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Eleven fishermen from Mayiladuthurai and Karaikal districts were allegedly attacked by the Sri Lankan Navy when they were fishing near Kodiakkarai on Saturday.

Sources in the Department of Fisheries and Fishermen Welfare said the fishermen — three from Vanagiri and four from Chinnangudi in Mayiladuthurai district and four from Kasagudi in Karaikal district — ventured into the sea from the Karaikal fishing harbour on Thursday.

On Saturday late night, when they were fishing near the southeast of Kodiakkarai, they were allegedly assaulted by personnel of the Sri Lankan Navy. The fishermen, who sustained injuries, reached the shore on Sunday morning. They were admitted to the Government Hospital at Karaikal. Their condition was said to be normal.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US