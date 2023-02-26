HamberMenu
Sri Lankan Navy attack fishermen from Mayiladuthurai, Karaikal

February 26, 2023 11:57 pm | Updated 11:57 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Eleven fishermen from Mayiladuthurai and Karaikal districts were allegedly attacked by the Sri Lankan Navy when they were fishing near Kodiakkarai on Saturday.

Sources in the Department of Fisheries and Fishermen Welfare said the fishermen — three from Vanagiri and four from Chinnangudi in Mayiladuthurai district and four from Kasagudi in Karaikal district — ventured into the sea from the Karaikal fishing harbour on Thursday.

On Saturday late night, when they were fishing near the southeast of Kodiakkarai, they were allegedly assaulted by personnel of the Sri Lankan Navy. The fishermen, who sustained injuries, reached the shore on Sunday morning. They were admitted to the Government Hospital at Karaikal. Their condition was said to be normal.

