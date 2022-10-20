Sri Lankan Navy arrests three T.N. fishermen from Pudukottai district

Mechanised boats anchored at Kottaipattinam coastal village in Pudukottai district. Representational image. File | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Three fishermen from Pudukottai district were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy on Wednesday night, on charges of poaching in the island nation’s waters.

The names of the arrested fishermen were given as N. Arul (36), K. Ayyappan (30) and S. Sundaram (26) -- all from Kottaipattinam coastal village in Pudukottai district.

Coastal Security Group sources said the three fishermen set sail on board a mechanised boat bearing the registration number IND TN08 MM 288 from Kottaipattinam fishing harbour on Wednesday morning.

They were fishing near the Neduntheevu in the night, when the Sri Lankan Navy arrested them. The trio, along with their boat and fishing gear, were taken to the Kankensanthurai Naval base for inquiries, the sources added.