ADVERTISEMENT

Sri Lankan Navy arrests 21 Pudukottai fishermen

Published - October 09, 2024 09:04 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau

Twenty one fishermen of Pudukottai district were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy on Wednesday evening on charges of trespassing into the island nation’s territorial waters while fishing. 

ADVERTISEMENT

While 17 fishermen had set sail on board three mechanised boats from the Jagadapattinam fishing harbour, four others had left from the Kottaipattinam fishing harbour on a mechanised boat on Wednesday morning.

Coastal Security Group sources said the 21 fishermen were fishing near the ‘Neduntheevu’ at around 3.45 p.m. when they were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy on charges of trespassing. The arrested fishermen were taken to Kankesanthurai Naval base for inquiry, the sources added.

The names of the arrested fishermen were given as Ramesh, 27, Janakiraman, 27, Krishnan, 68, Kumar, 40, Ramesh, 51, Raj, 55, Ravindar, 42, Ulaganathan, 38, Arulnathan, 29, Vaidyanathan, 30, Kumaresan, 37, Mahesh, 55, Madhan, 27, Mahendran, 20, Munivel, 66, Vijay,31, Vicky, 18, Sivakumar, 28, Surya, 23, Suryaprakash, 25 and Karuppasamy, 26.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US