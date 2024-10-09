Sri Lankan Navy arrests 21 Pudukottai fishermen

Twenty one fishermen of Pudukottai district were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy on Wednesday evening on charges of trespassing into the island nation’s territorial waters while fishing.

While 17 fishermen had set sail on board three mechanised boats from the Jagadapattinam fishing harbour, four others had left from the Kottaipattinam fishing harbour on a mechanised boat on Wednesday morning.

Coastal Security Group sources said the 21 fishermen were fishing near the ‘Neduntheevu’ at around 3.45 p.m. when they were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy on charges of trespassing. The arrested fishermen were taken to Kankesanthurai Naval base for inquiry, the sources added.

The names of the arrested fishermen were given as Ramesh, 27, Janakiraman, 27, Krishnan, 68, Kumar, 40, Ramesh, 51, Raj, 55, Ravindar, 42, Ulaganathan, 38, Arulnathan, 29, Vaidyanathan, 30, Kumaresan, 37, Mahesh, 55, Madhan, 27, Mahendran, 20, Munivel, 66, Vijay,31, Vicky, 18, Sivakumar, 28, Surya, 23, Suryaprakash, 25 and Karuppasamy, 26.

