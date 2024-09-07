GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Sri Lankan Navy arrests 14 Pudukottai fishermen

The fishermen set sail in three mechanised boats from the Jagadapattinam fishing harbour in the district on Saturday morning

Updated - September 07, 2024 10:31 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau
Fourteen fishermen of the Pudukottai district in Tamil Nadu were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy. File

Fourteen fishermen of the Pudukottai district in Tamil Nadu were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Fourteen fishermen of the Pudukottai district in Tamil Nadu were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy on Saturday evening, September 7, 2024, while fishing near the ‘Neduntheevu’.  

The fishermen set sail in three mechanised boats from the Jagadapattinam fishing harbour in the district on Saturday morning. Coastal Security Group sources said the fishermen were fishing near the Neduntheevu when they were intercepted by the Sri Lankan Navy at around 4.15 p.m. and arrested on charges of trespassing. 

22 T.N. fishermen from Rameswaram arrested by Sri Lankan Navy

The sources gave the names of the fishermen as S. Pradeep (37), P. Ranjith (29), S. Prabhakaran (39), A. Ajith (25), T. Vishwa (25), T. Anandaraj (34), T. Anandbabu (36), R.. Kubendran (25), K. Sekar (38), K. Manikandan (40), I. Muthukumar (36), A. Sellathambi (57), J. Selvam (42) and A. Suresh (36)- all from Jagadapattinam coastal village.

Published - September 07, 2024 10:25 pm IST

