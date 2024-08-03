ADVERTISEMENT

Sri Lankan national on the run arrested

Published - August 03, 2024 09:34 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A Sri Lankan national, Abdul Riyas Khan, 40, who escaped from the Special Camp in the Tiruchi Central Prison complex on July 22, has been arrested and detained in Puzhal Prison, Chennai.

Riyas Khan, son of Abdul Razak, had escaped through the window of his room. The K.K. Nagar police registered a case. Commissioner of Police N. Kamini ordered a special team to search for him. The team apprehended Khan at the Tiruchi Junction railway station on Friday while he was attempting to travel to Rameswaram to meet his family.

Riyas Khan was produced before the Tiruchi Judicial Magistrate Court on Friday and taken to the Puzhal Prison. He faces 17 pending cases, including theft, across various districts such as Chennai, Coimbatore, and Ramanathapuram, according to sources. Khan had been held in the Tiruchi special camp since January.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US