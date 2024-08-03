GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Sri Lankan national on the run arrested

Published - August 03, 2024 09:34 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A Sri Lankan national, Abdul Riyas Khan, 40, who escaped from the Special Camp in the Tiruchi Central Prison complex on July 22, has been arrested and detained in Puzhal Prison, Chennai.

Riyas Khan, son of Abdul Razak, had escaped through the window of his room. The K.K. Nagar police registered a case. Commissioner of Police N. Kamini ordered a special team to search for him. The team apprehended Khan at the Tiruchi Junction railway station on Friday while he was attempting to travel to Rameswaram to meet his family.

Riyas Khan was produced before the Tiruchi Judicial Magistrate Court on Friday and taken to the Puzhal Prison. He faces 17 pending cases, including theft, across various districts such as Chennai, Coimbatore, and Ramanathapuram, according to sources. Khan had been held in the Tiruchi special camp since January.

