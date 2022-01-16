Sri Lankan Deputy High Commission team denied permission to visit Special Camp in Tiruchi

Tiruchi

A team of officials of the Sri Lankan Deputy Commission, Chennai, was denied permission on Thursday to visit the Special Camp where many foreign nationals were detained in connection with pending cases registered against them in various places across the State. The camp is situated in the Central Prison Complex here.

According to sources, the team led by a Counsellor had reportedly sent a communication to the Tiruchi Collector a few days ago that they intend to visit the Special Camp where 163 foreign nationals, including 85 Sri Lankan nationals, were detained. As per the schedule, the three-member team visited Tiruchi on Thursday morning.

After meeting Collector S. Sivarasu, they wanted to visit the camp. However, revenue officials told the team that permission from the Home Secretary was necessary for the visit. Following this, the Sri Lankan officials returned to the Circuit House in the city and subsequently went back to Chennai.