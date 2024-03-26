GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Sri Lankan citizen sentenced to two years imprisonment for illegal entry

March 26, 2024 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - NAGAPATTINAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Nagapattinam Chief Judicial Magistrate sentenced a Sri Lankan citizen, who had entered the country illegally, and three other persons, who kept him in hiding, to two years imprisonment.

Ramesh, 29, from Jaffna in Sri Lanka landed in Nagapattinam in 2019 on a boat illegally. Prabakaran, 40, Maheshwaran, 36, Vadivelu, 40, helped Ramesh to hide from officials and forced him to work for them. The Vedaranyam Marine Police filed a case and it was later transferred to Vettaikaraniruppu Police Station.

After hearing the case, the Magistrate sentenced all accused to two years imprisonment.

