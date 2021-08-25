Sri Lankan Airlines to restart Tiruchi-Colombo service from Sept. 2

TIRUCHI

After a gap of nearly one-and-a-half-years, Sri Lankan Airlines will resume flight services in the Colombo- Tiruchi- Colombo sector from September 2. However, the airline will operate the service once a week instead of two services every day which it used to operate before the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

Airport Director, Tiruchi S. Dharmaraj on Wednesday said a communication regarding the resumption of the service has been conveyed to the Tiruchi international airport by the airline. The airline has also conveyed that it would be operating Airbus A-320 / 321 flight in the Colombo - Tiruchi - Colombo sector.

As per the timings, the flight from Colombo will arrive at Tiruchi at 10 a.m. and leave for the island nation at 11 a.m. The airline had suspended flight services in the Colombo - Tiruchi - Colombo sector since March 2020 when the nation-wide lockdown was announced by the Centre due to COVID-19 pandemic. The outbreak of the pandemic led to suspension of overseas flight services all over the country.

The trade partners here received a communication from the airline regarding the resumption of flight services in the Colombo - Tiruchi- Colombo sector from September 2. In the communication conveyed to the trade partners, it said Sri Lanka had resumed acceptance of Indian passengers travelling on Tourist Visa. Trade partners here have also been circulated with the latest COVID-19 guidelines in detail issued by the Ministry of Health - Sri Lanka including PCR test requirement and the guidelines to be followed by the travellers.

The airline had earlier proposed to restart the flight services on the Colombo - Tiruchi - Colombo sector from May 2 after an air travel bubble was established between India and Sri Lanka. However, the services did not take off then.