Sri Lankan Airlines adds one more flight on Tiruchi-Colombo route

Published - November 03, 2024 06:37 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Sri Lankan Airlines has increased the frequency in the Tiruchi-Colombo sector by operating one more flight on Thursdays. The second service was introduced from October 31. Prior to this, the airline had been operating only one flight on Thursday which leaves Tiruchi at 10.15 a.m. 

Airline sources said the second flight on Thursdays will leave Tiruchi airport at 3.05 p.m. and reach Colombo in an hour.  Barring Thursdays, the airline is operating only one service on the remaining days.

With the addition of one more service to Colombo, the number of services in a week in the Tiruchi-Colombo sector has now increased to eight. 

With this, the airline now operates one flight from Tiruchi to Colombo on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays in the morning and afternoon flights on Mondays, Thursdays, and Fridays. 

