Sri Lanka ferry service launch deferred

October 09, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - NAGAPATTINAM

The launch of the high-speed passenger ferry service between Nagapattinam in Tamil Nadu and Kankesanthurai in Sri Lanka has been deferred due to unspecified reasons.

According to Syed Zuhair, director of K.P.V Shaik Mohamed Rowther & Co Private Limited, the private travel agency that sells tickets for the service, the inaugural service was scheduled for October 10. “However, due to various reasons, the inaugural launch has been postponed for a few days,” he said. Sources said the launch is likely on October 12.

