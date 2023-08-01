Sri Lanka-bound ganja consignment intercepted at Nagapattinam, six arrested

August 01, 2023 12:49 am | Updated 12:50 am IST - NAGAPATTINAM

A special team of Nagapattinam Police on Monday, July 31, arrested six persons who were suspected to be part of an international ganja smuggling gang and seized over 300 kg of contraband bound for Sri Lanka.

Police identified the arrested persons as V. Ravi, 53, of Agasthiyampalli; M. Lakshmnanan, 43, of Kodiyakadu; M. Ravi, 28, and K. Vedhamani, 27, of Thethakudi, in Nagapattinam district; M. Kumar, 44, of Kunnam in Perambalur district and J. Mayakrishnan, 29, of Madurai district.

Superintendent of Police Harsh Singh told The Hindu that a special team of police received a tip-off that a large quantity of ganja was being smuggled into Nagapattinam district from the border areas of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh. The drugs were meant to be transported illegally to the neighbouring island country through the sea route, with Nagapattinam as a transit point.

Based on the alert, the special team conducted a surprise vehicle check near the Kuravappulam Railway level crossing on Sunday late hours and intercepted a four-wheeler. The police found over 300 kg of ganja in 12 bags meant to be smuggled to Sri Lanka and confiscated the contraband. The police also seized a four-wheeler and a couple of two-wheelers used for peddling the drugs.

The Vedaranyam police registered a case against six persons under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. They were arrested and remanded in judicial custody. Further investigations are on.