Sri Krishna Premi Swamigal passes away

August 31, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Sri Krishna Premi Swamigal (89), whose religious discourses on Bhagavatham, Ramayanam and Bhagavat Gita and others had captivated a large number of people, passed away at Srirangam on Thursday.

Affectionately called Sri Sri Anna by his devout followers, Sri Krishna Premi Swamigal breathed his last early on Thursday at his home situated at Vadakku Chithirai Street in the temple town. He was born in 1934 at Senganoor village near Tirupanandhal close to Kumbakonam and christened Ramakrishnan by his parents Venkatrama Sastrigal and Parvathi Ammal. His spiritual path started from an early age and his discourses attracted avid followers from across the globe. Apart from giving discourses, he had composed bhajans and verses on Lord Sri Krishna, Lord Rama and others.

Sri Krishna Premi Swamigal had over the years written several shlokas besides composing thousands of devotional songs and authoring several books.

The Swamigal had been running a Veda Patasala at Paranur village near Thirukoilur in Villupuram district from the early 1960s. He was married to Krishna Madhuri and has two sons, Hari and Rangan, and daughter Subhathra. Harikatha exponent Visaka Hari is the daughter-in-law of Sri Krishna Premi.

Disciples and followers from various places thronged Sri Krishna Premi Swamigal’s house on hearing the news of his demise. The final rites were performed at the banks of Kollidam river in Srirangam in the evening.

