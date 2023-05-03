ADVERTISEMENT

Sri Chandi homam, navarna pooja to be performed at Sri Madhura Kaliamman Temple

May 03, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Sri Maha Meru Mandali, Kottur, Chennai, will conduct Sri Chandi Manjari homam and Sri Navavarna puja and homam at Sri Madhura Kaliamman Temple at Siruvachur in Perambalur district on Thursday and Friday, respectively. The Mandali has been organising the homams and puja for the past 13 years on the occasion of Chithra Pournami.

The Sri Chandi homam will be performed between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Thursday and Sri Navavarna puja and homam will be performed between 8 a.m. and 11 p.m. on Friday. About 350 women will participate in Akanda Sri Lalitha Sahasranama kunkumarchanai to be performed from 8 a.m. on the day and this will be followed by a special abishekam to Sri Madhura Kaliamman, according a communication from the Mandali.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US