Sri Chandi homam, navarna pooja to be performed at Sri Madhura Kaliamman Temple

May 03, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Sri Maha Meru Mandali, Kottur, Chennai, will conduct Sri Chandi Manjari homam and Sri Navavarna puja and homam at Sri Madhura Kaliamman Temple at Siruvachur in Perambalur district on Thursday and Friday, respectively. The Mandali has been organising the homams and puja for the past 13 years on the occasion of Chithra Pournami.

The Sri Chandi homam will be performed between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Thursday and Sri Navavarna puja and homam will be performed between 8 a.m. and 11 p.m. on Friday. About 350 women will participate in Akanda Sri Lalitha Sahasranama kunkumarchanai to be performed from 8 a.m. on the day and this will be followed by a special abishekam to Sri Madhura Kaliamman, according a communication from the Mandali.