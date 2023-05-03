HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sri Chandi homam, navarna pooja to be performed at Sri Madhura Kaliamman Temple

May 03, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Sri Maha Meru Mandali, Kottur, Chennai, will conduct Sri Chandi Manjari homam and Sri Navavarna puja and homam at Sri Madhura Kaliamman Temple at Siruvachur in Perambalur district on Thursday and Friday, respectively. The Mandali has been organising the homams and puja for the past 13 years on the occasion of Chithra Pournami.

The Sri Chandi homam will be performed between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Thursday and Sri Navavarna puja and homam will be performed between 8 a.m. and 11 p.m. on Friday. About 350 women will participate in Akanda Sri Lalitha Sahasranama kunkumarchanai to be performed from 8 a.m. on the day and this will be followed by a special abishekam to Sri Madhura Kaliamman, according a communication from the Mandali.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.