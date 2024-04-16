ADVERTISEMENT

Squads step up vigil in Tiruchi district as campaigning ends by 6 p.m. on April 17

April 16, 2024 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Eighty one flying squads were functioning in the district and would be on the road round the clock with the mandate to reach the spot within 10 minutes of receiving complaints

The Hindu Bureau

Central Industrial Security Force and the police checking vehicles ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in Tiruchi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: M. MOORTHY

With just two days left for polling, the squads have intensified checking of vehicles in Tiruchi district.

Collector M. Pradeep Kumar, who is also Returning Officer of the Tiruchi Lok Sabha constituency, told The Hindu that the elections officials, flying squads, static surveillance teams, and others had been sensitised to taking action against those distributing cash or gifts to voters.

Eighty one flying squads were functioning in the district. They would be on the road round the clock. Within 10 minutes of receiving complaints, the flying squad would reach the spot of distribution of cash or violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

He said arrangements had been made in such a way to give feedback or action taken to the complainants. “We have charted out three plans of action to be implemented within 72 hours, 48 hours, and 24 hours prior to polling. All static surveillance and flying squads are alerted,” Mr. Pradeep Kumar said.

The campaigning would come to an end on Wednesday. The candidates and the political parties should not indulge in campaigning in any form after 6 p.m., he added.

