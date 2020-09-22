Spurt in positive cases in Karaikal district

KARAIKAL

Relaxation of lockdown restrictions has had a direct bearing on the spurt in COVID-19 infection rate in Karaikal district.

Compared to detection of 20 to 30 COVID positive cases per day prior to September, an average of 100 cases of infection is being determined every day during this month, according to Health Department officials.

The Health Department is on its toes and has accelerated testing. The results of 2,000 swab samples sent for RT PCR (Real-time Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction) testing to JIPMER, Puducherry, Government Medical College in Tiruvarur and two other places are awaited.

Besides, the department has been conducting RAT (Rapid Antibody Test) on 350 persons daily basis since the start of this month.

Apparent laxity among the people in following the three key aspects of safety protocol — hand wash, social distancing and wearing of face masks — coupled with the free movement have led to the rise in positive cases, K. Mohanraj,Deputy Director, Immunisation, said.

Till date, Karaikal district has accounted for 33 deaths. There are 544 active cases. The testing is being conducted at Government General Hospital and at Nedungadu, Tirunallar and Kottucherry by medical teams, Dr. Mohanraj said.

The medical teams permit home isolation for people if the facilities are proper in their residences. Those with mild symptoms are sent to Vinayaga Mission Corona Care Centre. Those with higher infection symptoms are admitted in Government General Hospital.

There are 422 positive patients in home isolation, 30 at Vinayaga Mission Corona Care Centre and 78 patients at Government General Hospital.

The deaths of 20 out of 33 persons occurred as they were admitted at advanced stage of infection. Barring two persons aged 35 and 40, the rest who died of the infection were above 60 years of age.

Ignoring symptoms at an early stage is the reason for most of the deaths. There is no way to bring down the infection rate other than by following the safety protocol until the vaccine becomes available, he said.

