Spurt in COVID-19 cases in central region

A spurt in COVID-19 cases was noticeable in the central region on Sunday with registration of 193 new cases. The number of new patients was 148 on Saturday.

Tiruchi district accounted for the highest number of new patients - from 72 on Saturday to 104 on Sunday.

There were nine cases recorded in Ariyalur district, six in Karur, four in Mayiladuthurai, five in Nagapattinam, 14 in Perambalujr, 28 in Pudukuttai, 16 in Thanjavur and seven in Thiruvarur.

As on Sunday, there were 445 patients under treatment including home treatment in Tiruchi district, 40 in Ariyalur, 26 in Karur, 28 in Mayiladuthurai, 34 in Nagapattinam, 72 in Perambalur, 38 in Pudukottai, 82 in Thanjavur, and 42 patients in Thiruvarur district.