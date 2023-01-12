ADVERTISEMENT

Spurious liquor manufacturing unit detected in Tiruvarur

January 12, 2023 04:14 pm | Updated 04:14 pm IST - TIRUVARUR:

Existence of the unit came to light following the seizure of illicit liquor products during vehicle checks conducted on the East Coast Road

The Hindu Bureau

The Muthupettai police have detected a spurious liquor manufacturing unit that functioned at Uppur near Muthupettai and seized the materials that were being used to produce illicit liquor. A man employed at the unit was also arrested.

According to police, the existence of the unit came to light following the seizure of illicit liquor products during vehicle checks conducted on the East Coast Road on Tuesday night.

On interrogation of the two persons – Aravindan and Thamizharasan – who were transporting the illegal goods, it was revealed that the consignment was loaded at a farm at Uppur owned by Veerasekaran of the same area.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Subsequently, a search was conducted at the farm and the materials used for the production of illicit liquor were seized. A search is on to nab the farm owner who went absconding, police added.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US