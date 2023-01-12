Spurious liquor manufacturing unit detected in Tiruvarur

January 12, 2023 04:14 pm | Updated 04:14 pm IST - TIRUVARUR:

The Muthupettai police have detected a spurious liquor manufacturing unit that functioned at Uppur near Muthupettai and seized the materials that were being used to produce illicit liquor. A man employed at the unit was also arrested.

According to police, the existence of the unit came to light following the seizure of illicit liquor products during vehicle checks conducted on the East Coast Road on Tuesday night.

On interrogation of the two persons – Aravindan and Thamizharasan – who were transporting the illegal goods, it was revealed that the consignment was loaded at a farm at Uppur owned by Veerasekaran of the same area.

Subsequently, a search was conducted at the farm and the materials used for the production of illicit liquor were seized. A search is on to nab the farm owner who went absconding, police added.