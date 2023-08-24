ADVERTISEMENT

Sprinter dies during athletic competition

August 24, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 17-year-old athlete died after suffering seizures while participating in a zonal-level athletic competition at Tharangambadi in Mayiladuthurai district on Thursday.

Police sources said Rishibalan, a native of North Street in Karuvi, participated in a 4*400 track and field zonal level athletic competition held at Panchayat Union Middle School at Samathuvapuram in Kattucherry.

While sprinting, he fainted and suffered seizures. He was rushed to the Government Hospital at Poraiyar where he was declared dead. The Poraiyar police have been conducting an inquiry.

CONNECT WITH US