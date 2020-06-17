Sprawling Kallaperambur lake to be rejuvenated

THANJAVUR/tiruvarur

17 June 2020 23:22 IST

Around 2,600 acres of agricultural fields will benefit from the waterbody

The 640-acre Kallaperambur lake near Thanjavur is all set to get a new lease of life under kudimaramathu.

The lake can hold around 42 million cubic feet of water. Desilting and reconstruction of four out of eight sluices will be carried out at a cost of ₹92 lakh.

Around 2,600 acres of fields in Kallaperambur and surrounding villages will benefit from the lake, which receives water from the Vennar through Anandacauvery canal.

A group of local residents approached the State government to take up rejuvenation of the lake under kudimaramathu after the scheme was announced in 2017. A water users association was floated and it succeeded in mobilising the mandatory 10% contribution from the people to take up work under the scheme.

Last year, the association, floated by a youth group, was permitted to clear wild growth and strengthen the 3,218-metre-long lake bund with ₹8 lakh mobilised from the people under the scheme. Additional funds was also generated by the group, sources said.

Meanwhile, a revised estimate has been prepared after sorting out “issues” impeding execution of the work.

On Wednesday, Agriculture Minister R. Doraikkannu inaugurated the work in the presence of Collector M. Govinda Rao.

Tiruvarur Collector T. Anand on Thursday said 35 km of desilting work was yet to be completed under the Chief Ministers’ Special Desilting Scheme in the district.

106 works

A total of 106 works at a cost of ₹22 crore was taken up this year under CMSDS to clear weeds and desilt 1,244 km of waterways. Work was completed up to 1,209 km.

Mr. Anand on Thursday inspected Thirukalar drain canal, desilted at a cost of ₹40 lakh, at Kandhaparicharu in Alangadu village (₹25 lakh), Ovanur Drain Canal at Melaperumalai village in Thiruthuraipoondi taluk (₹15 lakh) and Koraiyaru at Kudithangi in Koothanallur taluk (₹26 lakh).