Spotted deer captured and handed over to Forest Department

March 28, 2024 05:41 pm | Updated 05:41 pm IST - THANJAVUR

A three-year-old spotted deer was captured by a group of persons at Peravurani on Thursday and later handed over to the Forest Department.

According to sources, the deer was spotted on the Old Peravurani Mela Theru on Thursday morning while it was being chased by a few street dogs. Subsequently, the dogs were chased away and the deer was captured.

As the deer was found suffering from small injuries on its body, the Forest Department officials who took possession of the stray deer said that the wounds would be treated before the animal is released in the reserve forest area in nearby Pudukottai district.

Meanwhile, Kumaresan of Peravurani, a social activist, urged the officials to ensure that temporary water ponds for deer and other animals were established at the Alankudi-Kothamangalam reserve forest area. It is thought that the deer caught at Peravurani would have come in search of food and water.

Two days ago a deer was reportedly knocked down fatally by an unidentified vehicle in the Keeramangalam area located about 15 kilometres from Peravurani and the carcass was buried after postmortem by the Forest officials, sources said.

