Spotlight shifts to marking of boundary for new district

Now that the State Government has issued an official order announcing formation of a new district with Mayiladuthurai as headquarters, the spotlight will shift to marking of boundary, according to votaries of the development.

The new district, which will be the 38th in the State, has been carved out of Nagapattinam district, following several years of struggle by various sections of the public spearheaded by Mayiladuthurai Chamber of Commerce and other welfare organisations.

The public are relieved that the government has at last taken cognisance of the difficulty faced so far by the people in Mayiladuthurai and surroundings to avail themselves of the utility of all government schemes due to the rather distant location of the district headquarters at Nagapattinam. Even the government officials in Mayiladuthurai and surroundings had to face the discomfort of having to spend an entire day for to and fro travel to Nagapattinam.

While it is apparent that the new districts will encompass four taluks: Mayiladuthurai, Sirkazhi, Tranquebar and Kuttalam, there are expectations in some quarters that Kattumannarkovil, which is currently in Cuddalore district, will be annexed with the new Mayiladuthurai district for administrative convenience

The public in Kattumannarkovil also had been facing the same problem of excessive distance from the district headquarters. The distance between Kattumannarkovil and Cuddalore Collectorate is 70 km. Whereas the taluk is only 28 km away from Mayiladuthurai, Rajendran, Senior Advocate, and member of BJP National Council, said.

The public in Mayiladuthurai are impressed by the gesture of the Dharmapuram Adheenam to offer 60 acres of its land on the outskirts of the town to establish the headquarters.

The Mutt authorities are also keen that the government medical college for the district must be established in the land it has offered at Mulapakkam, about half a kilometre from the Mayiladuthurai-Nagapattinam Highway.

The government is understandably keen on taking possession of the land at the earliest for establishing the Collectorate and other important offices.