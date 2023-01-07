Spot checks target traffic rule violators in Tiruchi

January 07, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Motorists in Tiruchi, especially those flouting traffic rules, were shaken up on Saturday as teams from the city police conducted surprise checks at 44 locations and booked 1,300 violators.

Assistant commissioners from the North and South ranges participated in the operation carried out on the instructions of M. Sathiya Priya, Commissioner of Police.

The spot checks netted ₹12,99,000 worth of fines. A total of 804 persons were booked for not wearing helmet, drawing a collective fine of ₹8,04,000. The penalty for 108 car drivers who were not using their seat belt came up to ₹1,08,000, while nine persons were fined ₹9,000 for driving over the speed limit.

The 49 persons who drove while using their mobile phones were fined ₹49,000. The fine for seven persons found to be driving without licence came up to ₹35,000. Seventy-two violators were booked for riding triples in two-wheelers, with their total fine coming up to ₹72,000. Miscellaneous traffic violations by 266 persons drew fines of ₹1,51,000.

“We planned this to reinforce the importance of following the new traffic rules that came into effect on October 28, 2022. Our personnel worked in three separate shifts from morning to evening, targetting places such as road junctions and market areas with heavy vehicular movement on Saturday. Many people were caught riding triples and without helmets on their two-wheelers. We also reminded car users to wear their seat-belts and avoid speeding,” J. Nixon, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Traffic, North Range, told The Hindu.

Police teams advised the public to drive in a safe manner. “Do this voluntarily, because your life is at stake, not because you are being told to do so by us. This will also set a good example for the younger generations,” an official told a group of motorists at Gandhi Market.