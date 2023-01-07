ADVERTISEMENT

Spot checks target traffic rule violators in Tiruchi

January 07, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Motorists pulled up for flouting rules take an oath of obedience under the direction of a policeman during a spot check conducted in Tiruchi on Saturday, | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Motorists in Tiruchi, especially those flouting traffic rules, were shaken up on Saturday as teams from the city police conducted surprise checks at 44 locations to spot violators and counsel them to practise safe driving or risk paying hefty fines.

“We planned this to reinforce the importance of following the new traffic rules that came into effect on October 28, 2022. Our personnel worked in three separate shifts from morning to evening, targetting places such as road junctions and market areas with heavy vehicular movement on Saturday. Many people were caught riding triples and without helmets on their two-wheelers. We also reminded car users to wear their seat-belts and avoid speeding,” J. Nixon, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Traffic, North Range, told  The Hindu.

The official added that the exercise was meant to create a greater awareness of the new rules and the need to follow them.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Police teams advised the public to drive in a safe manner. “Do this voluntarily, because your life is at stake, not because you are being told to do so by us. This will also set a good example for the younger generations,” an official told a group of motorists at Gandhi Market.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US