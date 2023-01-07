Spot checks target traffic rule violators in Tiruchi

January 07, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Motorists in Tiruchi, especially those flouting traffic rules, were shaken up on Saturday as teams from the city police conducted surprise checks at 44 locations to spot violators and counsel them to practise safe driving or risk paying hefty fines.

“We planned this to reinforce the importance of following the new traffic rules that came into effect on October 28, 2022. Our personnel worked in three separate shifts from morning to evening, targetting places such as road junctions and market areas with heavy vehicular movement on Saturday. Many people were caught riding triples and without helmets on their two-wheelers. We also reminded car users to wear their seat-belts and avoid speeding,” J. Nixon, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Traffic, North Range, told The Hindu.

The official added that the exercise was meant to create a greater awareness of the new rules and the need to follow them.

Police teams advised the public to drive in a safe manner. “Do this voluntarily, because your life is at stake, not because you are being told to do so by us. This will also set a good example for the younger generations,” an official told a group of motorists at Gandhi Market.