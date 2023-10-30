ADVERTISEMENT

Spot admission to UG courses in fisheries to be held on November 2

October 30, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Counselling for spot admission to various undergraduate courses offered by the constituent and affiliated colleges of Tamil Nadu Dr. J. Jayalalithaa Fisheries University is scheduled to be held at the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University, Coimbatore, on November 2.

Candidates who have not attended or missed the general counselling can attend the counselling in-person and are requested to register their names at the venue between 8.00 and 10.00 am on November 2. Counselling fee will be collected only from the candidates who get admission. The students admitted already and those who have cancelled admission or discontinued are not eligible to attend the spot admission, a press release from the varsity said.

Details of reservation, vacant seats and other conditions are available in the website http://tnagfi.ucanapply.com

For further queries on spot admission please email ugadmission@tnjfu.ac.in or dial 9442601908.

