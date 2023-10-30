HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Spot admission to UG courses in fisheries to be held on November 2

October 30, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Counselling for spot admission to various undergraduate courses offered by the constituent and affiliated colleges of Tamil Nadu Dr. J. Jayalalithaa Fisheries University is scheduled to be held at the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University, Coimbatore, on November 2.

Candidates who have not attended or missed the general counselling can attend the counselling in-person and are requested to register their names at the venue between 8.00 and 10.00 am on November 2. Counselling fee will be collected only from the candidates who get admission. The students admitted already and those who have cancelled admission or discontinued are not eligible to attend the spot admission, a press release from the varsity said.

Details of reservation, vacant seats and other conditions are available in the website http://tnagfi.ucanapply.com

For further queries on spot admission please email ugadmission@tnjfu.ac.in or dial 9442601908.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.