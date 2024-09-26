ADVERTISEMENT

Sportspersons to get govt. jobs soon: Udhayanidhi

Published - September 26, 2024 05:41 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin said on Thursday that 100 sportspersons would be appointed in government jobs soon.

Disclosing this at a function held at Kumbakonam, where he launched the distribution of sports kits for village panchayats in Thanjavur, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, and Pudukottai districts, the Minister said that the sportspersons had been demanding 3% reservation for them in jobs in government and public sector institutions.

Soon appointment orders for 100 sportspersons would be issued, he added.

Stating that over ₹38 crore had been disbursed as incentives to around 1,300 sportspersons in the past three years under the present government, Mr. Udhayanidhi said the yeoman efforts of the Sports Department resulted in availing the “Best State Promoting Sports” award instituted by the Confederation of Indian Industry and the “Best State Promotion of Sports” presented by The Hindu Sports Star publication.

To encourage and support the deserving sportspersons, Tamil Nadu Sports Foundation had been instituted and the sportspersons requiring financial assistance could approach the foundation through its website.

The State government had allocated ₹86 crore for the distribution of sports kits to 12,525 village panchayats and the village panchayats in 13 districts had been covered, he added.

