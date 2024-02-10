ADVERTISEMENT

Sportspersons are national assets, conducive environments must be created for them: T.N. Governor R.N. Ravi

February 10, 2024 04:53 pm | Updated 04:53 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Speaking at a conference at the National College in Tiruchi, Mr. Ravi said the country should identify and nurture talent from across villages; he also said sports was a powerful tool for well being

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi | Photo Credit: KUMAR SS

“Sportspersons are our national assets and we must create a conducive environment to nurture and respect them,” said T.N. Governor R.N. Ravi, on Saturday, February 10, 2024.

“India has been experiencing a comprehensive renaissance in every field, and sports is no exception. When sportsplayers won medals, State governments competed with each other in providing cash awards in crores to them. Nobody bothered about building infrastructure and creating opportunities for sportspersons that would produce more medallists. But the scenario has been changing,” Mr. Ravi said, while speaking at the valedictory ceremony of the five-day international conference on ‘Renaissance in Sports’, held at National College in Tiruchi.

At recent international events, Indian players have won many medals and made the country proud. “Sports is not only for our national pride and glory but for our national well being. Sports is a powerful tool to achieve Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for a Fit India. Every citizen should be healthy in all aspects including physically, mentally, and psychologically,” he said.

Mr. Ravi also said the world was looking at India with a lot of expectations, and the country should identify and nurture talents from villages all over. He added that sports was emerging across the world as a multi-disciplinary platform and provided a lot of scope for research and technological advancements.

Vasudevan Baskaran, former captain of the Indian Hockey team; M. Muruganandam, chairman, Excel Group of Companies and officials of National College: K. Raghunathan, secretary; K. Kumar, principal and Prasanna Balaji, vice principal, also participated, along with faculty members and students.

