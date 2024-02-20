Sports persons hail Budget announcement on Olympic Academy in Tiruchi

February 20, 2024 08:05 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The announcement on establishing an Olympic Academy at Panjapur on the outskirts of Tiruchi in the State Budget has been received well among athletes and sports enthusiasts.

It is among the four Olympic Academies announced by the State government in its budget on Monday. Chennai, Madurai and the Nilgiris were the other academies. A sum of ₹440 crore has been allotted for establishing the academies under the Youth Welfare and Sports Development Department.

To provide intensive training to talented youths of the region to win medals for the country in international competitions, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin announced at a function in Tiruchi in December 2022 that an Olympic Academy would be established. The State government was expected to allocate funds for the project in the State Budget for 2023-24. But the expectations were belied. However, Additional Chief Secretary Atulya Misra visited Tiruchi recently and inspected the proposed site for the Olympic Academy at Panjapur and held discussions with Collector M. Pradeep Kumar. The Government has subsequently come up with a formal announcement in the State Budget for 2024-25.

Though Tiruchi has basic infrastructure for many sports at Anna stadium governed by Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT), it is said that the proposed Olympic Academy would have superior facilities for many disciplines to offer specialised and customised training to the talented youths.

“The announcement will be a big boost to provide intensive training to the potential medal winners. There are chances for creating world class infrastructure. The outcome will be very good,” says N. Annavi, a former international high jumper.

He said that Tiruchi had a number of talented buddies in various sports. The academy would have highly reputed coaches to train the talented persons. It would augur well for the players as well as the country to make a mark in international competitions.

Mr. Annavi said there was no centre for providing specialised treatment to those suffering from sports injuries. The academy should have a centre to fulfil the requirement.

P. Subramanian, an Olympian, said that it was important to have a specialised and a well-established system to identify the talents at the village level. They must be identified at a tender age and should be nurtured from 10 years of age onwards. The Olympic Academy should have a facility for it.

