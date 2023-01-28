Sports is as important as education, says P.V. Sindhu

January 28, 2023 06:49 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - TIRUCHI

“Both sports and education are equally important,” said double Olympics medallist and India’s ace shuttler P.V. Sindhu at an exclusive meet-up with parents and students of CARE International School in Tiruchi on Saturday.

Speaking at the event, Ms. Sindhu said sports is as important as education. “I have completed my MBA, so I can say to all of you that both sports and education are equally important. Sports will keep your mind refreshed and energetic and also help perform better in academics. On the other hand, the knowledge gained is for life long,” she said.

Calling upon the students to believe in what they do, Ms. Sindhu said that they should believe in themselves, work hard towards it, and be an inspiration to others. “More than winning and losing, it is important to do something in life and enjoy what you do. You shouldn’t regret not trying,” she said.

She also appealed to the parents to encourage and support their children in whatever they do and motivate them to pursue the sport they want to excel in.

“It is essential for the children to be fit mentally and physically, and every school must have a playground or some kind of sports activity,” Ms. Sindhu added. She also applauded the institution for having amazing sports facilities.

Asked about her plans for the future, Ms. Sindhu said she will pursue her dream of establishing a sports academy at Visakhapatnam. “Right now, I am preparing for the 2024 Olympics and other upcoming tournaments, she added.

Ms. Sindhu also presented medals and certificates to winners of a recently held sports competition. The Chief Executive Officer of the school, Aarthy Nehru, was also present.