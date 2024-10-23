Spoiled eggs seized from Musiri hotel, licence revoked

The licence of a hotel in Musiri was revoked after the Food Safety Department seized spoiled eggs during an inspection on Wednesday.

Acting on public complaints, officials found 90 spoiled eggs being used in food preparation at a hotel on Salem main road, owned by K. Ganesan, 35. Additionally, 900 more eggs, en route to the hotel for sale, were confiscated and destroyed.

District Food Safety Officer R. Rameshbabu said that following the incident, the hotel was temporarily sealed, and a case was filed under Section 58 of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

