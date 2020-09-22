Spike in Plus One admission in government schools

There has been a significant jump in Plus One admissions in government schools in Tiruchi district this year.

When compared to last year, an addition of at least 3,500 students has been noticeable so far, Chief Educational Officer S. Shanthi said.

“The trend looks quite positive. The numbers are also expected to be high for levels VI to IX for which the admission process will be carried out till the end of this month,” she said.

Now that the bus services have improved, students seeking admission are expected to turn up at schools in more numbers. Teachers have been asked to attend their schools in turns to facilitate the process.

The School Education Department has counted on the support of the teaching staff for completing the admission process as the non-teaching staff will be pre-occupied with administrative work. The data on new admissions is being sent to the office of Chief Educational Officer on a daily basis, a senior teacher in Lalgudi block said.

The increase in admissions is a reflection of reverse migration of the working class from cities to villages. Many who lost jobs due to the lockdown found themselves forced to relocate to their villages. Free education in government schools is a cause of immense solace to the working class, a head master said.

However, there is no indication as yet on when the classroom sessions will start. Experimentation with online classes for students of government schools has been a failure.

According to school heads, normal classroom activities do not seem likely till the end of the calendar year, going by indications emerging from the School Education Department.