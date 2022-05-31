Spike in detention of criminals under Goondas Act in Tiruchi

Stern action keeps illegal activities under check and brings down crime rate

As many as 76 persons, including two women, have been detained under Goondas Act this year so far in Tiruchi City police limits, a four-fold increase compared to the corresponding period last year when 13 were detained.

Out of the 76 detained, 35 were anti-social elements and 24 were crime offenders. Police sources said that besides detaining habitual offenders, three persons who were involved in committing offences against minors and booked under POCSO Act (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act) and nine drug peddlers who were involved in sale of ganja and other psychotropic substances had also been detained. Even an accused against whom a single case of POCSO Act was booked had also been detained under the Goondas Act.

Four detenues had been arrested under Immortal Traffic (Prevention) Act.

The focus was more on detaining rowdy elements and habitual offenders involved in various types of law and order and property crimes under this Act with a view to bringing down crime rate, said a police official. The Commissioner of Police has the authority to issue detention order under Goondas Act in Tiruchi city.

Commissioner of Police G. Karthikeyan, said that detention under Goondas Act acted as a deterrent for active criminals and other offenders. Detention would curb illegal activities, he said adding this measure had brought down crime rate.

As part of their strategy to curb offences, the police recently held meetings with owners of private city buses. In one such meeting at the City Police Office, Mr. Karthikeyan advised the bus owners to install closed circuit television units in their vehicles to help the investigators in establishing the identity of criminals indulging in theft and chain snatching on board buses. He told the bus owners that they too had the responsibility to ensure the safety of passengers. He also asked the bus owners to advise their drivers to desist from driving in a dangerous manner.