Spike in COVID-19 cases in central districts, six die

Nagapttinam records highest number in the region

TIRUCHI

The central region on Sunday recorded 750 new COVID-19 cases, registering a sharp increase from 675 on Saturday. Three deaths were reported in Pudukottai, and one each in Karur, Tiruvarur and Tiruchi districts.

In Pudukottai, a 57-year-old man who had recently undergone a coronary artery bypass grafting, a 67-year-old man with no pre-existing conditions and a 70-year-old woman with comorbidity of hypertension succumbed to COVID-19.

A 69-year-old man from Ariyalur and a 56-year-old man from Tiruvarur, both suffering from chronic kidney disease and a 69-year-old man from Tiruchi suffering from diabetes and hypertension died of the viral infection.

Meanwhile, Nagapttinam recorded the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the region on Sunday with 154 new cases. Among the patients who tested positive were contacts of those who tested positive and local cases whose contact and travel history was yet to be traced.

Thanjavur recorded 151 new cases, among which were a village health nurse in Patteshwaram, two employees of a private bank in Kallukulam, two doctors at the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital, five office assistants at the Superintendent of Police's office, an armed reserve policeman, a regional reporter of a Tamil daily were among those who tested positive.

Tiruvarur recorded 143 new cases, while Pudukottai recorded 134 cases for the viral infection on Sunday. Patients who tested positive in both districts were primary contacts of those who tested positive and patients with a history of Influenza-Like Illnesses.

Meanwhile, Tiruchi recorded 86 cases for the viral infection among which many were from existing containment zones. Meanwhile, 35 patients from the Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital and eight from the COVID Care Centre in Khajamalai were discharged and sent home after recovering from the infection.

Karur recorded 48 cases of COVID-19, mostly from Panjapatti, Naganur, Kulithalai and Kadavur.

In Perambalur, 23 patients tested positive, accounting for primary contacts, interdistrict travellers and local cases. Patients with Influenza-Like Illnesses also tested positive.

A total of 11 patients tested positive in Ariyalur, among which three patients from Ariyalur block, two from Sendurai, one from Andimadam and five from Jayankondam. Meanwhile, 177 new throat swabs were lifted and sent for testing.