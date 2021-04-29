Spike in COVID-19 cases: Entry of visitors to meet inmates barred at Tiruchi Central Prison

Tiruchi

29 April 2021 18:29 IST

Amid spike in COVID-19 cases in Tiruchi and elsewhere in the State, the Central Prison authorities here have barred entry of visitors to meet the prisoners lodged in the jail. The move was put in place from April 27 onwards in view of the rapid spread of the viral infection and keeping in mind the safety of the inmates and jail personnel, said prison authorities.

The Central Prison here accommodates about 1,200 inmates including around 600 convicts serving lengthy sentences. The jail authorities had barred family members and near ones of the prisoners to meet the inmates from last year when the viral infection began to spread in the State. Following relaxations announced by the State government and as the number of cases showed signs of decline, the move to prevent visitors from meeting the prisoners was lifted in February, said the authorities.

The visitors were again allowed to meet the inmates from Monday to Friday. As per the system in place, visitors were allowed to meet the remand prisoners on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Visitors could meet the convicts on Tuesday and Thursday. The jail authorities said restrictions were imposed on visitors while meeting the prisoners. Earlier, three visitors could meet one prisoner.

Advertising

Advertising

In the wake of the pandemic, only one visitor was allowed per prisoner by maintaining adequate social distancing and by registering their names well in advance. COVID-19 safety protocols were put in place as per which every visitor used to be subjected to thermal scanning and asked to wash their hands at the jail entrance where wash basins were installed. They were also instructed to wear masks while coming to meet the inmates.

The authorities said the sudden surge in COVID-19 cases in Tiruchi and elsewhere in the State prompted them to bar the entry of visitors from April 27 onwards keeping in mind the safety of the inmates and that of the jail personnel. The Central Prison accommodates prisoners hailing various districts including Pudukottai, Karur, Nagapattinam and Ariyalur and their family members used to come from those districts to meet the inmates. However, in view of the current situation it was decided not to allow the visitors to meet the inmates, the authorities further said.

Alongside ensuring adherence to COVID-19 safety protocols, the prison authorities have simultaneously taken steps to administer COVID-19 vaccines to a section of prisoners and jail personnel who were above the age of 45 years. About 200 inmates and jail personnel have been administered the vaccine till now by engaging the para-medical staff attached to the prison hospital. Spraying of disinfectants was being done inside the sprawling jail premises and the prison staff and personnel have been instructed to wear masks.