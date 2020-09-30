‘Spike in cases in Thanjavur, Pudukottai due to high test rates’

Measures have been taken to increase bed capacity and oxygen supply at hospitals in the two districts

While the rise in number of COVID-19 cases in Thanjavur and Pudukottai districts in recent days has raised apprehension, health authorities attribute the spike to high testing rates and focused sample collection.

In Thanjavur district, a shift in the condition of patients testing positive is noticeable, said a senior health official.

While in other districts, and even in Thanjavur, a large number of persons testing positive have been asymptomatic, over the last few weeks, however, the number of symptomatic patients has increased up to 70%. Most patients have a history of respiratory illnesses including influenza and Severe Acute Respiratory Illnesses (SARI).

The health official attributes the sharp increase in cases to increase in testing capability and focussed testing in the district. “We do not want to test random samples. We are tracing patterns and focusing on specific groups,” he said.

The virology laboratory at Thanjavur Medical College Hospital has been processing an average of 2,000 samples per day, but by the end of this week, 2,500 samples can be processed, I. Raveendran, Deputy Director of Health Services, Thanjavur said. “We want to ensure that the test results are given within 48 hours. This will help in containment and prevention of the infection.”

A total of 4,253 beds have been prepared at Pattukottai, Vallam, Kumbakonam to treat patients, while 31 ICU beds and 108 oxygen supply-attached beds are on standby.

In Pudukottai, where an average of 90 fresh cases are being reported on a daily basis, most cases are patients with Influenza-Like Illnesses (ILI) and their immediate contacts, say officials of the health department.

Other reported cases include travellers, primary contacts of ILI patients and patients who tested positive for the viral infection earlier.

Among the daily reported cases, 60% are asymptomatic, said B. Kalaivani, Deputy Director of Health Services, Pudukottai.

“A majority of them are being detected through fever camps conducted across the district. With an average of 2,000 samples processed per day, the number of cases reported is also high,” she pointed out.

The district continues to treat COVID-19 patients only in government facilities and the bed capacity available is being scaled up.

Ranee's Government Hospital and Pudukottai Government Medical College Hospital are the only hospitals treating COVID 19 patients in the district. Ranee's hospital and GMCH have wards for asymptomatic patients, while the Renal Block at GMCH with 350-bed capacity is a dedicated symptomatic patients' treatment facility, Dr. Kalaivani added.

Meanwhile, a private laboratory in the district has acquired approval from Indian Council of Medical Research, New Delhi, for testing for COVID-19.