Spike continues in central region

Continuing the trend of reporting a sharp spike, the central region reported 232 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. Two deaths, both in Pudukottai district, were reported in the region.

A 65-year-old woman with a history of diabetes and hypertension and a 57-year-old man with acute respiratory distress syndrome succumbed to COVID-19.

In Thanjavur, 66 patients tested positive. Among them were 13 students and a teacher from schools in Kumbakonam and Aduthurai. So far, 227 students in the district had reported positive. However 120 among them had recovered and had been discharged.

Nagapattinam district reported 51 cases and Tiruchi 45 - marking a sharp increase over the last few days. Two patients who had been undergoing treatment at the Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital were discharged after recovering from the viral infection.

Tiruvarur recorded 38 fresh cases and Pudukottai 16. In Karur, nine patients tested positive and in Ariyalur six. Perambalur district recorded one case on Saturday.