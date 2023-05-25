Spic and span ‘uzhavar santhai’ welcomes new Collector

May 25, 2023 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The ‘uzhavar santhai’ (farmers’ market) on Nanjikottai Road wore a clean and elegant look on Thursday morning in view of the new Collector’s inspection visit.

The market, which used to be bustling with activity and the pathways covered with leftovers, was neat and clean and almost all the shops were occupied by farmers and members of women self-help groups displaying their produce for sale. The vegetable waste composting unit, tucked away at a corner of the market, was also vibrant with activity.

During his inspection, Collector Deepak Jacob urged officials to ensure proper maintenance of the facility as people patronised the market for buying vegetables at affordable rates.

Later, the Collector inspected the functioning of the product certification unit operated by the Agriculture Department and the condition of paddy bags stacked on the Agriculture Marketing Regulated Market premises.

He also visited the paddy direct purchase centre at Eechankottai in Orathanadu union where the Collector inspected the process of measuring moisture content in paddy brought by farmers to the DPC.

The Collector’s tour came to an end with his inspection of a PET-CT scan centre and solid waste disposal unit at Thanjavur Medical College Hospital, according to an official release.