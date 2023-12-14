ADVERTISEMENT

Speed up probe into theft cases and recover stolen properties, Commissioner tells police personnel

December 14, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Commissioner N. Kamini asks the police to file chargesheet immediately in cases of fatal road accidents and also keep a tab on the activities of the anti-social elements in their jurisdiction

The Hindu Bureau

Tiruchi Commissioner of Police N. Kamini has asked the police personnel to expedite probe in theft cases booked in various police stations in the city limits and arrest the accused besides recovering the stolen properties. 

The Commissioner was presiding over the monthly crime meeting held here on Thursday. She advised the police personnel to file chargesheet immediately in fatal accident cases reported within the city.  Directing the police personnel to continue to keep a tab on the activities of history-sheeters and rogue elements, Ms. Kamini asked them to enhance vigil to thwart the sale of banned tobacco products and narcotics.  Surveillance cameras installed at different places in Tiruchi should be maintained properly and those with defects should be set right. The 50 police booths functioning at different places in the city should be kept clean and tidy. 

The Commissioner advised the police to be courteous with members of the public who approach the police stations with petitions seeking redress of their grievance. She reviewed the progress made in murder and robbery cases, a police press release said. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US