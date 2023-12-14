GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Speed up probe into theft cases and recover stolen properties, Commissioner tells police personnel

Commissioner N. Kamini asks the police to file chargesheet immediately in cases of fatal road accidents and also keep a tab on the activities of the anti-social elements in their jurisdiction

December 14, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Tiruchi Commissioner of Police N. Kamini has asked the police personnel to expedite probe in theft cases booked in various police stations in the city limits and arrest the accused besides recovering the stolen properties. 

The Commissioner was presiding over the monthly crime meeting held here on Thursday. She advised the police personnel to file chargesheet immediately in fatal accident cases reported within the city.  Directing the police personnel to continue to keep a tab on the activities of history-sheeters and rogue elements, Ms. Kamini asked them to enhance vigil to thwart the sale of banned tobacco products and narcotics.  Surveillance cameras installed at different places in Tiruchi should be maintained properly and those with defects should be set right. The 50 police booths functioning at different places in the city should be kept clean and tidy. 

The Commissioner advised the police to be courteous with members of the public who approach the police stations with petitions seeking redress of their grievance. She reviewed the progress made in murder and robbery cases, a police press release said. 

Related Topics

Tiruchi / police / theft & burglary / crime

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.