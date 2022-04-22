Speed trial of electric loco conducted on Nagapattinam - Velankanni stretch

It was conducted on completion of track improvement works

A speed trial of a electric locomotive was conducted on the nearly 10-km Nagapattinam - Velankanni electrified section by officials of Central Organisation for Railway Electrification (CORE) and Tiruchi Division on Friday to check the overhead electrical equipment on the stretch where track improvement works have been completed.

The trial run was carried out ahead of the mandatory inspection by Commissioner of Railway Safety, Southern Circle, Bengaluru. The speed trial was conducted at 100 to 110-km per hour from Nagapattinam to Velankanni and back in the afternoon with the exercise turning out be successful, a railway official said.

The CORE which executed the project a couple of years back had carried out the trial run of an electric locomotive then at a lesser speed of 30 km per hour at that time, as the sectional speed on this stretch, situated along the sea coast, allowed was less at that time.

However, the trial run carried out this time was at a higher speed after the Construction Organisation of the Southern Railway completed track improvement works to enable operation of passenger trains at a higher speed. Power for carrying out the speed trial of the electric locomotive was drawn from the traction substation in Karaikal.

The speed trial was conducted essentially to ensure the smoothness of the overhead electrical equipment. The track improvement works were done by the Construction Organisation as part of which a retaining wall was built for a distance of about four km along both sides of the track to prevent erosion of soil. The construction of the retaining wall was an important component of the track improvement works.

In addition to this, the side slopes of the track had been stabilised and eroded portions of the embankments were also attended to. The track improvement works was necessitated since the stretch was situated in the coastal area - to ensure stability of the track and prevent erosion of soil.

Passengers trains on this stretch were being operated at less speed before the services were suspended to take up track improvements and overhead electrification.

Senior railway officials of the Tiruchi Division and Construction Organisation jointly conducted a trial run of a special train hauled by a diesel locomotive at a speed of 110-km per hour following completion of track improvement works to ensure that there was no deficiency in the track.

The official said Friday’s speed trial run was carreid out to ascertain how smooth the electic locomotive was running while drawing power. A report of the trial run would be readied before the inspection by the Commissioner of Railway Safety, the official said.